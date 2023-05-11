Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.65 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

