Accredited Investors Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares worth $15,576,939. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

