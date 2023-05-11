Adam Chase Sells 1,500 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $164,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $155,775.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.74. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.36 and a fifty-two week high of $114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chase by 67.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Chase by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Chase by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chase by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

