Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 651,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT opened at $55.16 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.