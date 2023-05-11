Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Horizon Investment Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 358,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,195,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 405,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

