Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Texas Permanent School Fund’s 5th Largest Position

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

