Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 4.1 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

