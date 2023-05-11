Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,397 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,514,665,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,396,477,000 after purchasing an additional 215,103 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $13,735,181. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $312.31 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.