Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Auxano Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.3% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 262.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

