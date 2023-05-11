Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

