Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,398,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.2% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $873,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.19 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 262.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

