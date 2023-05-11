Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.19 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 262.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

