APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 49.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of APA opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

