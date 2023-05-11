Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,417,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 44,412 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,223,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

