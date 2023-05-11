Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 10.0% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 211,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 288,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after buying an additional 78,588 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $25,597,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 59,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.48. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

