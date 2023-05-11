Argent Advisors Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $312.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,767 shares of company stock worth $13,735,181 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.