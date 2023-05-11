Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,634 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Up 0.5 %

Gentex stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $466,490 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

