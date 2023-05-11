Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 315 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $222,000.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $220.30 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.75. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC Bearings Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

