Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 407 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

