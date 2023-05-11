Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 784 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Autoliv by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $231,505 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALV opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

