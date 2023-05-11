Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 868 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $169.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.55 and a 200-day moving average of $214.98. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -178.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.93 and a 1-year high of $263.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Aspen Technology Profile
Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.