Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 868 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $169.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.55 and a 200-day moving average of $214.98. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -178.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.93 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology Profile

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.