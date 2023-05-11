Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. State Street Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 926,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 243,522 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,617,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 193,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SEI Investments Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,021 shares of company stock worth $8,684,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.