Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ST. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

