Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Middleby by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Middleby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth about $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $143.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

