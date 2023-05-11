Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after buying an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after buying an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.