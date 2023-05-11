Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,462,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

