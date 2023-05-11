Arizona State Retirement System Buys 17,189 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Unity Software by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 225,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Up 1.6 %

U opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $58.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.