Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,161 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

