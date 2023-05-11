Arizona State Retirement System Buys 387 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Shares of CW stock opened at $163.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.86 and a 200-day moving average of $170.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

