Arizona State Retirement System Buys 645 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 249,528 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,856,000 after buying an additional 180,753 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.22. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

