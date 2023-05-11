Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 269.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs Price Performance

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.55. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.