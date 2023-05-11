Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 50.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mattel by 454.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

