Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

NVT stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.