Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.