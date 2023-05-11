Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.