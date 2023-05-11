Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $13,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,025,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 315.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $140.67 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.71.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

