Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Shares of MUR opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.