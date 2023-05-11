Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 34.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,655 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5,368.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,235 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Citigroup lowered their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

