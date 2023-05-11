Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.68 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 25.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on X shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.



