Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,868,000 after purchasing an additional 218,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,105,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,646,000 after acquiring an additional 207,459 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,221,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $29.33 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

