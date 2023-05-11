Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.75 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at $70,099,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at $81,114,734. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $57.03 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SF. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

