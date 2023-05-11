Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $112.84 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $299.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Further Reading

