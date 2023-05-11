Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.