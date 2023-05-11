Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 40.0% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,139,000 after buying an additional 575,627 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,012,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 454,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 68.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

