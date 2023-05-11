Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

NYSE:ARW opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

