Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 609,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

GPK opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

