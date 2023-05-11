Arizona State Retirement System Has $2 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,668 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $39,593,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after buying an additional 1,089,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after buying an additional 834,392 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

