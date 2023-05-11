Arizona State Retirement System Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

