Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,563,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AptarGroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Insider Activity

AptarGroup Price Performance

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,060 shares of company stock worth $8,248,427. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.61. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

