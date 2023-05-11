Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after buying an additional 480,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,582,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,184,000 after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

